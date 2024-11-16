Watch CBS News
Irving police officer, Army veteran dies in off-duty crash

By Julia Falcon

An Irving police officer has died after being involved in a crash while he was off-duty this week.

The Irving Police Department said there was a multi-vehicle accident on Nov. 15 involving Officer Jerome Scholz.

The crash happened around 4:40 p.m. in the 7800 block of Valley View Lane at I-635 in Irving.

IPD said Scholz was on a motorcycle that was involved in the crash. He was taken to a local hospital where he died about an hour later. He was 38 years old.

Irving Police Officer Jerome Scholz Irving Police Department

Although IPD is still investigating the crash, the department said preliminary investigation suggests the other driver failed to yield to the right-of-way while turning. 

Scholz was off-duty at the time of the crash. 

He was a five-year veteran of the police department and before joining IPD, he was also a veteran of the U.S. Army.

IPD said funeral arrangements and more information will be released at a later time.

Julia Falcon

Julia Falcon is a digital content producer at CBS News Texas. Julia has previously written for news outlets across Dallas-Fort Worth like the Denton Record-Chronicle, D Magazine, 1080 KRLD and 105.3 The Fan. She covers a span of topics, focusing on sports and trending topics. Every week, Julia produces a show called "Eye on Trending," where she answers top trending questions.

