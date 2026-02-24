Investigation underway after suspect dies in hospital after traffic stop, struggle with officers, police say

A suspect wanted in connection with a narcotics investigation died in the hospital Monday night following a traffic stop and struggle with officers, the Irving Police Department said.

Irving police said at about 7:50 p.m., officers stopped a vehicle near North Belt Line Road and Cross Country Trail. During the stop, officers tried to take the driver into custody for possession of narcotics, but the suspect resisted and started a fight with the officers.

After officers were able to arrest the suspect, they noticed the suspect had injuries from the fight, Irving PD said. The Irving Fire Department arrived and transported the suspect to a hospital for treatment, where the suspect was later pronounced dead.

Irving Police said the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office will conduct an autopsy to determine the official cause of death. The identity of the suspect will be released when his next of kin is notified, officials said.

No officers were injured during the incident.

A criminal and administrative investigation is underway by the Irving Police Department, as is standard protocol, the department said. The Dallas County Public Integrity Unit will also conduct a separate investigation of the incident.