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Irving attempted kidnapping suspect arrested thanks to tips, police say

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Matthew Ablon
Matthew Ablon is a digital content producer for CBS Texas and the South region.
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Matthew Ablon

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Days after the Irving Police Department said a man tried to kidnap a woman at a local park, officers now say a suspect is in custody.

The alleged attempted kidnapping unfolded Monday evening near Shady Grove Trail Park, along West Vilbig Street. The department said the man reportedly tried to kidnap a 22-year-old woman,  but was later seen on camera running from the scene.

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Isaac Guevara Irving Police Department

On Saturday, Irving Police said several tips led them to arrest 29-year-old Isaac Guevara. He is now charged with attempted aggravated kidnapping. 

The department thanked the public for the tips.

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