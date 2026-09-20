Irving attempted kidnapping suspect arrested thanks to tips, police say

Days after the Irving Police Department said a man tried to kidnap a woman at a local park, officers now say a suspect is in custody.

The alleged attempted kidnapping unfolded Monday evening near Shady Grove Trail Park, along West Vilbig Street. The department said the man reportedly tried to kidnap a 22-year-old woman, but was later seen on camera running from the scene.

Isaac Guevara Irving Police Department

On Saturday, Irving Police said several tips led them to arrest 29-year-old Isaac Guevara. He is now charged with attempted aggravated kidnapping.

The department thanked the public for the tips.