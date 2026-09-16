Irving police investigate attempted kidnapping at Shady Grove Trail Park

Irving police are asking the public for help identifying a suspect as they investigate an attempted kidnapping at Shady Grove Trail Park on Monday.

Police said it happened around 8:20 p.m. in the northeast portion of the park on W. Vilbig Street when the suspect allegedly attempted to kidnap a 22-year-old. Police did not provide any further identification about the victim.

The suspect is described as a white man, mid-to-late 20s, approximately 5'5" with a medium-to-heavy build. Police said he had medium-length black, wavy hair and a short, unkempt beard.

The suspect was later seen on camera running from the scene, police said.

Anyone with information that could help identify the person is asked to contact Irving police at 972-721-2429.

