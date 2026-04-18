IRONMAN competitor dies during swim portion of race near Houston, organizers announce

A person who was competing in the IRONMAN Texas triathlon near Houston died during the race Saturday morning, according to race organizers.

A short Facebook post to the IRONMAN in Texas page shared initial details around 11 a.m. Organizers said the competitor, who remains unidentified as of publication, died during the swim portion of the competition.

"We send our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of the athlete and will offer them our support as they go through this very difficult time. Our gratitude goes out to the first responders for their assistance," part of the post read.

It's not clear exactly how the person died.

The triathlon, officially named the Memorial Hermann IRONMAN Texas, was being held in The Woodlands, located about 30 miles north of Houston.

An official schedule for Saturday's event indicated the swimming leg began around 6:30 a.m. in North Shore Park. A course overview notes the swim itself, which dips into Lake Woodlands, lasts about 2.4 miles and that the average water temperature is about 74 degrees.