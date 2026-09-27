Infant dies after co-sleeping with parents, Fort Worth police say

Fort Worth Police are investigating after an infant died Sunday morning.

The department said officers were called to a home along Stalcup Road in the southeast part of the city just before 8 a.m. When they arrived, officers said they learned the parents were co-sleeping with the infant and found the child was unresponsive when they woke up.

Fort Worth Police said there were no obvious signs of trauma. The Crimes Against Children Unit is now investigating the circumstances surrounding the infant's death.