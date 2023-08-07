Illegal rooster blades used for cockfighting seized at Texas-Mexico border

LAREDO (CBSNewsTexas) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers assigned to the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge seized prohibited 96 rooster blades used for illegal cockfighting.

Rooster blades, commonly used in cockfighting, seized by CBP officers at Juarez-Lincoln Bridge in Laredo, Texas. U.S. Customs and Border Protection

"Cockfighting is an inhumane, age-old practice that is primarily associated to other illegal activities such as gambling and trafficking," said Port Director Alberto Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. "CBP aims to prevent these acts of animal cruelty with this seizure, which aides in the protection and welfare of these animals."

The seizure occurred on Thursday, Aug. 3, when a CBP officer referred a truck for a secondary inspection.

The blades are illegal in the U.S. under Title 7 U.S. Code 2156 that states the buying, selling, delivering, or transporting sharp instruments for use in animal fighting ventures is prohibited.

The driver got a $500 ticket.