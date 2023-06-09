Illegal left turns concerning Dallas residents near Arboretum Village

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) — If you've ever been to Dallas' Arboretum Village in Lakewood, you know how busy traffic in and out of the area can be.

Residents say congestion has only gotten worse due to nearby construction. On top of this, drivers are constantly taking illegal left turns and it's creating a major safety issue.

"That's so unsafe," Stacy Smith said. "I mean what if you had kids in the car...you are just looking at getting T-boned."

Smith pointed out the dozens of drivers making illegal U-turns out of Lakewood's Arboretum Village onto Gaston Avenue Thursday night.

"You're coming through that curve really quickly and if someone is trying to make a left, you could either hit them or they could hit you," she said.

Recently, she posted her frustrations on social media. Others chimed in saying they've almost been hit there and have even witnessed accidents. It's also gotten the attention of Dallas police and officers are issuing tickets.

"I just also want to point out that the city had a 'no left turn' sign on the opposite side of the street," Smith said. "The sign is flipped around so oncoming traffic can't even see that sign and then the temporary sign is not even facing the traffic in question."

Residents are now hoping the city puts up hard lane dividers that will block drivers from turning left and large painted arrows on the street.

"Don't do this. The life you save could be your own kind of thing," resident Nathan Klayman said.