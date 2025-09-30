ICE raid at Dallas strip club nets 41 arrests, uncovers suspected trafficking

Federal agents raided a Dallas strip club suspected of human trafficking and illegal employment last week, taking 41 undocumented immigrants into custody and seizing thousands in cash and business records, according to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Last Friday's operation at Chicas Bonitas Cabaret was led by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Dallas, with support from state and local law enforcement, ICE said in a news release. The club is located on Harry Hines Boulevard, near Walnut Hill Lane in Northwest Dallas.

Of those detained, 29 are believed to have been working unlawfully at the club, according to ICE. The agency's Dallas Field Office is handling immigration violations, while HSI continues its criminal investigation into the business.

Cash and records seized

The raid resulted in the seizure of $30,000 in U.S. currency and various business records tied to suspected human trafficking and unlawful employment.

HSI official cites trafficking concerns

Travis Pickard, HSI Dallas special agent in charge, said the operation aimed to disrupt suspected sex trafficking and identify potential victims.

"HSI Dallas is committed to eradicating the vile scourge of sex trafficking from our local communities," Pickard said. "Working in conjunction with our federal and local partners and leveraging HSI's unique investigative authorities, we were able to disrupt the suspected trafficking operation at this cabaret and are working to identify potential victims."

Some detainees had prior convictions

According to ICE, several of those arrested had prior criminal convictions, including charges related to assault, DUI and prostitution.

Among them:

Juan Carlos Salas Medina , who had illegally entered the U.S. 10 times and was convicted of aggravated assault, drug possession, and DUI.

, who had illegally entered the U.S. 10 times and was convicted of aggravated assault, drug possession, and DUI. Julios Cesar Martinez , 47, a Mexican national convicted three times for assault causing bodily injury and DUI.

, 47, a Mexican national convicted three times for assault causing bodily injury and DUI. Victor Manuel Manzano-Ramirez , 47, a Mexican national who has illegally entered the U.S. twice and has a DUI conviction.

, 47, a Mexican national who has illegally entered the U.S. twice and has a DUI conviction. Gustavo Rojas-Garda , 44, a Mexican national with a DUI conviction.

, 44, a Mexican national with a DUI conviction. Genaro Diaz-Perez, 44, a Mexican national convicted of prostitution-related offenses.

Multi-agency effort detailed

Agencies involved in the raid included Homeland Security Investigations, ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations, Dallas Police Department, Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission, U.S. Marshals Service, Texas Department of Public Safety, and the IRS Criminal Investigation Division, according to ICE.

Investigation remains ongoing

The investigation remains ongoing as ICE continues processing those arrested and HSI pursues its criminal probe into the business.

Updates to follow

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.