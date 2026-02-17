Jury selection underway in federal trial for 9 involved in alleged attack on officers at North Texas ICE facility

Jury selection is underway in the high-profile federal trial in connection with the Fourth of July shooting at a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention center in Alvarado, Texas.

Nine defendants, who the DOJ alleges are a part of an "Antifa cell", face federal charges in the case.

According to officials, the jury selection for the trial, which is taking place in Fort Worth, is expected to take most of the day and possibly into Wednesday.

Officer was shot during alleged attack on July 4

Prosecutors allege a group carried out a violent, coordinated incident at the Prairieland ICE detention facility that left an Alvarado police officer shot in the neck. The officer survived.

FBI Director Kash Patel said on X that the defendants were "anarchist violent extremists."

A group supporting the defendants says the incident was not a terrorist attack but began as a "noise demonstration in solidarity with detainees." They also claim prosecutors have not provided any hospital records to confirm the extent of the officer's injuries.

The nine defendants face a range of federal charges, including attempted murder of a federal officer, while five others have already pleaded guilty.

Some defendants who pleaded guilty could still testify, potentially shaping how this trial unfolds. Legal experts said some may also seek a "5k" — cooperating with prosecutors in hopes of a reduced sentence.

"One or more of those defendants may try to provide assistance to the government… so you'll have to see if any of those who have pled guilty end up on the witness stand," said Paul Coggins, a former U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Texas.