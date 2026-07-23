ICE says Southwest flight attendant detained at work overstayed visa; friend says he has a pending asylum case

A Southwest Airlines flight attendant is in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody, the agency confirmed Thursday.

An ICE spokesperson said in a statement to CBS News Texas that agents detained Lorenzo Thompson in Nashville, Tennessee, on July 14. Thompson entered the U.S. from Jamaica on a six-month visa in 2021 but never departed, the spokesperson said.

"Thompson was cooperative with ICE officers and taken into custody without incident. Cooperation of this nature helps ensure the process is conducted safely and efficiently for all involved. He will remain in ICE custody pending immigration proceedings," the statement said.

According to a GoFundMe campaign organized by a friend, Thompson holds a valid work visa and a pending asylum case.

"Since arriving, he has worked tirelessly to build a stable life, following every legal step toward citizenship. He has no criminal record. No parking tickets," the friend, Kristin Foster, wrote.

TWU Local 556, which represents more than 21,000 flight attendants for the Dallas-based airline, posted to social media that a member was detained while at work.

"Every Member deserves to be treated with dignity and respect, and we are committed to ensuring this Member and their family know they are not alone during this difficult time," the union said.

CBS News Texas has reached out Southwest Airlines for any additional information. In response to a request for comment, TWU Local 556 declined to provide any more details.