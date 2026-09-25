ICE Dallas arrests 121 people, including 2 alleged Tren de Aragua members, during North Texas operation

Immigration and Customs Enforcement Dallas announced Thursday that 121 people, including two alleged members of Venezuela-based gang Tren de Aragua, were arrested during a summer-long operation at Lake Lewisville.

What was the operation?

ICE Dallas said the operation began June 27 and ended over Labor Day weekend. The agency said its mission focused on "identifying foreign nationals, assisting with lake-related investigations and allowing local law enforcement to concentrate on enforcing boating safety laws."

The agency said every single person who was taken into custody had criminal records, including assault, burglary, driving while intoxicated, evading arrest, family violence, and sexual assault of a child.

"ICE is committed to upholding the law, enforcing our nation's immigration laws, and removing individuals who pose a threat to our communities. These arrests reflect our continued focus on public safety and the rule of law," said ICE Dallas Field Office Director Miguel Vergara.

Who was taken into custody?

Among those arrested were 22-year-old Edwin Josue Cabrera-Zelaya, of Honduras, and 24-year-old William Josue Ordonez Vasquez, of Venezuela. ICE said both admitted to being gang members of Tren de Aragua.

The two suspects were under investigation by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department for allegedly operating an illegal livery business on Lake Lewisville, ICE Dallas said. Livery operations involved transporting passengers or goods in vehicles or watercraft.

ICE Dallas said four others were arrested in connection with the illegal operation at Lake Lewisville:

Jose Almendares Suazo, 30, of Honduras. He had been previously removed from the U.S. and had prior convictions for assault causing bodily injury and assault involving family violence.

Diego Gomez Hernandez, 22, of Mexico. Officials said a 13-year-old girl was found in his vehicle when he was arrested.

Luis Alfrando Digueros Quintanilla, 23, of Guatemala. He had been previously removed from the U.S. and has a prior arrest for felony sexual assault of a child out of Dallas County.

Axon Solomon Mejia Ortega, 35, of Mexico. He has a prior arrest for felony indecency with a child by sexual contact out of Dallas County.

ICE Dallas said in a news release that the summer water safety initiative "highlights the value of interagency cooperation during high-traffic recreational periods, when law enforcement agencies must balance public safety demands on the water with criminal and immigration enforcement priorities on land."

"The results speak for themselves: 121 arrests, public safety threats off the streets, and stronger coordination among federal, state, and local law enforcement partners," Vergara said.