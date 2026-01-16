ICE Dallas leader addresses enforcement concerns, training and local partnerships

In a rare on‑camera interview, CBS News Texas spoke with the acting director of the ICE Dallas Field Office, Robert Cerna, to address concerns about immigration enforcement – from local partnerships to agent training.

"I can tell you that morale here in Dallas is high," Cerna said. "I mean, we're all committed to enforcing are our immigration laws."

CBS News Texas asked why Texas is not seeing as many raids or aggressive ICE behavior as in places like Minneapolis and California.

"I can tell you that here in Texas, I mean, we do have local partnerships, and we do work well with all our local, federal, state, and partners," he said. "We do not have any problems with jurisdictions that are not honoring our immigration detainers. So, I think that has something to do with it."

Impact of 287(g) decisions

In October, the Dallas Police Department made headlines after rejecting a $25 million federal offer to help ICE with immigration enforcement through the 287(g) program. The agreement allows local and state agencies to perform certain immigration duties under federal authority, and hundreds of agencies across Texas already participate.

CBS News Texas asked Cerna how that decision affects local enforcement.

"We have great partnerships with all of our federal partners and state local partners, and, you know, some partnerships are better than others, but as far as, you know, we can still get our job done," Cerna said.

Concerns about masks and identification

Some North Texans have raised concerns about ICE agents wearing masks and not clearly identifying themselves, saying it poses public safety risks.

"Our officers will identify themselves as federal law enforcement officers," he said. "Now, the masking the masking is, is for their safety and the safety of their family."

Questions about training and preparedness

The Minneapolis ICE shooting that killed Renee Good, along with ongoing ICE raids, has renewed scrutiny of recruitment standards and training – especially after the agency rapidly expanded its force by hiring more than 12,000 officers in under a year.

CBS News Texas asked: "Some people are saying that the agents on the ground are unfit, unprepared to be there. What do you say to that?"

"I think all our all our agents are going through the same type of training," Cerna said. "We all have training. We have and we continue to train, we have quarterly trainings, and I think our officers are trained to do their job."