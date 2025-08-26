ICE arrests fugitive in North Texas accused of Russian roulette-style attack on woman in South America, authorities say

A Venezuelan fugitive who illegally entered the U.S. after allegedly carrying out a brutal Russian roulette-style attack on a woman has been arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in North Texas, authorities announced this week.

Raul Enrique Pargas Rodriquez, 31, is accused of beating and threatening the woman with a pistol during a violent tirade on Feb. 24, 2021, in Venezuela, pointing the gun at her head multiple times while removing and replacing the bullets each time, according to ICE.

Charged with attempted femicide

ICE said the victim escaped shortly after the attack. Still, Pargas was later charged with attempted aggravated femicide, which typically involves a failed or incomplete attempt to kill a woman under circumstances of cruelty, premeditation, or extreme violence.

Joshua Johnson, acting field office director for ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations in Dallas, called Pargas a "dangerous criminal alien" and praised the coordinated effort that led to his arrest.

According to Johnson, Pargas allegedly "beat, demeaned, and tortured a young woman in some twisted version of Russian roulette and then fled to the United States when his attempt to murder her fell apart."

Raul Enrique Pargas Rodriquez, 31 ICE

Border entry and prior encounter

Pargas illegally entered the U.S. near Eagle Pass on Aug. 10, 2022, and was apprehended by Border Patrol the same day, but released pending immigration proceedings. ICE reencountered him at Dallas County Jail on Nov. 28, 2023, following an assault arrest, but he wasn't detained.

Tip leads to arrest in Plano

On Aug. 14, ICE received a tip from Border Patrol about his fugitive status. ICE agents, along with the U.S. Marshals and Texas Department of Public Safety, arrested him in Plano.

He remains in ICE custody as his immigration case moves forward and could be deported to Venezuela depending on the outcome.

Ongoing coverage

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.