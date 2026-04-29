I-30 shut down near Fate after two 18-wheelers jackknife, causing major backup and delays

Westbound lanes of I-30 are closed between Royse City and Fate near Blackland Road after two 18-wheelers jackknifed Wednesday evening, officials said.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, the highway is backed up for at least five miles.

Officials have not said if any injuries have been reported. Fate police and fire crews are on the scene and crews are working to clear the roadway.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area for their safety and the safety of those on the scene.

TxDOT says it hopes to have one lane open soon. Heavy delays are expected.