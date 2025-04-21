Portion of I-35 at I-30 in Downtown Dallas shut down due to 18-wheeler crash

A portion of I-35E southbound at I-30 in Downtown Dallas shut down early Monday morning due to a crash involving an overturned 18-wheeler.

The connector ramp from I-35E southbound to I-30 eastbound was shut down.

The Texas Department of Transportation reported the crash around 5:14 a.m. By 6:30 a.m., traffic was backed up to Commerce Street and Reunion Boulevard.

TxDOT said only an 18-wheeler was involved in the crash, no other vehicles. The driver was taken to a local hospital in stable condition, according to the Dallas County Sheriff's Office.

It is unclear how long the connector ramp will be shut down.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.