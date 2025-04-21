Watch CBS News
Portion of I-35 at I-30 in Downtown Dallas shut down due to 18-wheeler crash

By
Julia Falcon
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
Julia Falcon is a digital content producer at CBS News Texas. Julia has previously written for news outlets across Dallas-Fort Worth like the Denton Record-Chronicle, D Magazine, 1080 KRLD and 105.3 The Fan. She covers a span of topics, focusing on sports and trending topics. Every week, Julia produces a show called "Eye on Trending," where she answers top trending questions.
A portion of I-35E southbound at I-30 in Downtown Dallas shut down early Monday morning due to a crash involving an overturned 18-wheeler.

The connector ramp from I-35E southbound to I-30 eastbound was shut down.

The Texas Department of Transportation reported the crash around 5:14 a.m. By 6:30 a.m., traffic was backed up to Commerce Street and Reunion Boulevard.

TxDOT said only an 18-wheeler was involved in the crash, no other vehicles. The driver was taken to a local hospital in stable condition, according to the Dallas County Sheriff's Office.

It is unclear how long the connector ramp will be shut down.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

