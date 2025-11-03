Watch CBS News
SWAT standoff in Dallas prompts all lanes of I-20 to shut down, TxDOT says

A SWAT standoff is causing over two hours of delays on I-20 in Dallas ahead of the Monday morning rush hour.

It was reported before 5 a.m. on I-20 eastbound at St. Augustine Rd., according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

All eastbound and westbound lanes of I-20 are closed, with traffic being forced off the highway at St. Augustine Rd. Traffic on the highway was at a complete standstill around 7 a.m.

TxDOT said the highway is completely closed as a precaution and for oncoming traffic to not get struck by gunfire. According to the Dallas County Sheriff's Office, there is a suicidal person on the bridge at St. Augustine Rd.

Negotiations were happening on I-20 at Haymarket Road, TxDOT said.

TxDOT said to expect a two-hour delay on this portion of I-20 in both directions.

