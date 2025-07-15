Hurst nonprofit faces closure, leaving big gap for families in need

A nonprofit that many in Hurst rely on for hot meals, job resources and clothing is now facing an uncertain future. Leaders at The Awareness Project say they could be forced to shut down if they can't find a more affordable place to operate.

"I don't know what to do, honestly," said Ryan Martinez, president of The Awareness Project.

Tuesday, signs hanging outside the nonprofit's building tell the story of its struggle. Martinez said months of financial hardship have led to this. With expenses becoming impossible to sustain, the nonprofit is currently paying $7,500 a month in rent. He's been operating on a month-to-month lease, but now the landlord is asking for either a three-year commitment or $10,000 a month.

"The second we get a $10,000 check, for instance, which is a small grant, it's eaten up by rent and bills immediately," Martinez said.

Since 2017, The Awareness Project has served as a lifeline for those struggling to make ends meet, offering everything from a thrift store and rent assistance to job support and a cafe operating on a pay-it-forward model.

"They've helped people facing hunger. They make people feel like they matter, like they count," said one volunteer.

But increased need and rising costs are outpacing their ability to stay afloat. The nonprofit has already been absorbing additional clients from Mission Central, another Hurst organization that shut down last year due to similar financial struggles.

"When they shut their doors, we received an influx of people in need," Martinez said.

In 2023, The Awareness Project helped more than 3,300 people. This year, they're on track to assist 4,000. Martinez said at least half of those living nearby are at or below the poverty line, which is why the nonprofit chose its current location in the first place.

For volunteers and supporters who understand its impact, the potential closure is devastating.

"It's a shame," said volunteer Rose Bourg, holding back tears. "They've helped a lot of people, and it's going to hurt the community and the people who come here."

For now, staff are hoping a new location, additional donations or proceeds from their ongoing liquidation sale will help them stay afloat. But Martinez expects they'll need to vacate their current space by September.

"It's going to make a lot of broken hearts here in this area," he said.

What comes next is still uncertain, but Martinez said one thing is clear...the need in this community isn't going anywhere.

"I still see the need growing, the community growing," he said. "So I feel like we're not done yet."