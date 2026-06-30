How to watch Ivory Coast vs. Norway in the FIFA World Cup: TV channel, streaming and kickoff time

The sixth FIFA Men's World Cup match at Dallas Stadium is set to begin at 12 p.m. CT on Tuesday.

The Ivory Coast and Norway will face off in the round of 32 after they both finished second in their groups. Brazil awaits the winner in the round of 16 after beating Japan 2-1 on Monday.

How to watch Ivory Coast vs. Norway

Where: Dallas Stadium (AT&T Stadium)

When: 12 p.m. CT

On TV: FOX and Telemundo (Spanish language)

Streaming: FOX One and Peacock (Spanish language)

What's at stake for Ivory Coast

The Ivory Coast is playing in just its fourth FIFA World Cup, and Monday's match will be the nation's first time in the knockout stage. "We aren't setting any limits for ourselves," star forward Nicolas Pépé said after a 2-0 win over Curacao last week. "I think we have huge potential."

The Ivory Coast is one of nine African teams that advanced past the group stage in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Until this year, just six African countries had ever qualified for the knockout stage (several of them multiple times). The most in the same year had been two, in 2014 and '22.

What's at stake for Norway

Norway has not been in in the knockout stage of the FIFA World Cup since 1998,when they advanced out of the group stage after an incredible comeback in the closing minutes for a 2-1 victory against the then-reigning champion Brazil. That match remains one of the biggest moments in Norwegian soccer history, and a win on Tuesday would bring another showdown against Brazil.

Star striker Erling Haaland also looks to keep pace in the race for the most goals scored in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, known as the Golden Boot. Haaland has four goals over just two matches, as he sat out the group stage finale against France. Argentina's Lionel Messi leads the Golden Boot race with six goals.