How to watch the Dallas Cowboys game against the Baltimore Ravens in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

As the Dallas Cowboys head into Week 3 of the NFL season, they will look to keep the momentum going following their first win of the season.

The Cowboys are traveling to Brazil this week to face the Baltimore Ravens in the NFL's first-ever game in Rio de Janeiro.

Both teams are 1-1 after coming into the season with big expectations.

How can you watch the Cowboys vs. Ravens?

The game will be on CBS, and is airing in a large majority of TV markets in the U.S. People in those markets will also be able to stream the game on Paramount+ or NFL+.

Anyone in the few markets not receiving the game on TV must be subscribed to NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV in order to watch the game.

Jim Nantz and JJ Watt will call the game for CBS Sports.

Cowboys vs. Ravens history

Sunday's game will only be the 8th matchup between the two teams since the Ravens' founding in 2000. The Cowboys are 1-6 in those games, with the lone win coming in 2016.

The most recent matchup was in Dallas in 2024, which the Ravens won by a score of 28-25.

Who is predicted to win Cowboys vs. Ravens?

The Ravens are favored by 3.5 points.