Here's what to do if you are caught in severe weather

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Looking ahead, damaging winds, large hail and even isolated tornadoes are all possible during Thursday evening's commute.

"We're making sure that the folks working out in the field are well prepared, they're knowledgeable and that they're continuously appraised of the weather conditions," MedStar spokesperson Matt Zavadsky said.

Zavadsky says if you encounter hail while driving:

Stay inside the vehicle. Hail falls at fast speeds, and it can cause injury to those in its path.

Stop driving and pull to a safe place so hail doesn't break the windshield or any windows — driving compounds hail's impact with your car. Stop under an overpass, and don't forget to pull out of traffic lanes and onto a shoulder. Avoid ditches due to possible high-rising water.

Keep your car angled so the hail is hitting the front of your car. Windshields are reinforced to withstand forward driving and pelting objects. Side windows and back glass are not, so they're much more susceptible to breakage.

Lie down, if possible, and keep your back to the windows. If you have a blanket, cover yourself with it to prevent possible debris from hitting you.

Stay inside your car.

Pull over to a safe place.

Lie down, if possible and keep your back to the windows.

If a tornado is close:

Stay in your car with your seatbelt buckled.



Cover your head and face from glass with a jacket, blanket, cushion or by ducking.



Get lower than the roadway, duck and cover.

"Please don't park under underpasses," Zavadsky said. "The problem with underpasses is when there's heavy wind, the wind from the underpass can be even more unpredictable than the straight-lined winds or the tornado winds and it can be sucked right out from under the overpass."

If you do experience any damage, the Insurance Council of Texas says there's a few things you should always do first.

"I think the first people need to take into account is go ahead and make any temporary repair," Insurance Council of Texas spokesperson Richard Johnson said. "If you do have damage to windows or your siding or you have openings in your home. The other thing is safety first, don't go up on your roof."

It's suggested you instead call your insurance company, call a contractor, have them do the inspection.