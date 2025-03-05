How much does it cost to be considered middle class in Texas?

As the cost of living increases, so does the threshold to be considered middle class, according to financial technology company SmartAsset.

A new study from SmartAsset found that the middle-class income in big cities ranges from $49,478 to $71,359 with a median income of $74,225.

Middle income, as defined by Pew Research, is two-thirds to double the median household income.

How much money do I need to make to be considered middle class in Texas?

North Texas suburb Plano ranks No. 7 on the study's list of highest incomes needed to maintain a middle-class standing. Middle-class income in Plano is considered $72,389 to $217,188. The median income is considered $108,594.

When it comes to lowest middle class income threshold, Lubbock ranks No. 9 with income ranging from $36,297 to $108,902. The median income in Lubbock is $54,451.

To determine the income limits to be in the middle class, SmartAsset analyzed U.S. Census Bureau's 2023 1-year American Community Survey data for the median household income in 100 of the largest U.S. cities, as well as all 50 states.

A recent CBS News poll said that a large majority of Americans say their incomes aren't keeping pace with inflation, as they report prices around them either rising or staying the same.