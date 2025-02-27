Americans say incomes not keeping up with inflation — CBS News poll

A large majority of Americans say their incomes aren't keeping pace with inflation, as they report prices around them either rising or staying the same. There's wide concern about the ability to save or buy extras.

As has been the case for years, prices drive so much of Americans' larger views: they say this factors the most into their assessment of the overall economy — which most continue to say is bad. And then among those who say their own finances aren't good, prices are the top reason why.

This comes amid other economic indicators out lately, including that unemployment claims recently rose, the consumer confidence index dropped; and the S&P slid in recent days toward the end of February.

Americans say their outlook for the next year is also mixed. Right now, people are more likely to say the economy is getting worse than better. Current circumstances play into this too: those most concerned about affording food today are also more apt to think things are getting worse.

Evaluations, as is typical, show splits by financial circumstances though, and may speak to broader divides in the U.S. economy and in the impact of inflation.

Americans who report higher incomes are far more likely to say their financial situation is good and are much more confident about their ability to save – though the majority of them, too, say income isn't keeping up with inflation.

The outlook going forward remains mixed at best and is also tied to current circumstances:

Just over half expect things to at least hold steady, though only a third expect growth or a boom coming. The rest expect either a slowing or a recession.

At least half the country reports concern about paying for food and groceries, and housing.

Most continue to call the U.S. economy bad — even more so than last month — and views have been net-negative among Americans for five years going back to the start of the COVID pandemic.

Twice as many think it's getting worse than getting better.

Americans' evaluations of the job market are split between good and bad, though most who are employed do describe their job as at least somewhat secure.

This CBS News/YouGov survey was conducted with a nationally representative sample of 2,340 U.S. adults interviewed between Feb. 24-26, 2025. The sample was weighted to be representative of adults nationwide according to gender, age, race, and education, based on the U.S. Census American Community Survey and Current Population Survey, as well as 2024 presidential vote. The margin of error is ±2.3 points.

