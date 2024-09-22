How the departure of Dallas' police chief could impact the city's November election

How the departure of Dallas' police chief could impact the city's November election

How the departure of Dallas' police chief could impact the city's November election

With Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia retiring and heading to Austin to become an Assistant City Manager, how this could affect three ballot initiatives city voters will consider on Election Day. The State Fair of Texas can keep its new policy banning guns after a judge decides in its favor and against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. Plus, there's political fallout between the Tarrant County GOP and two Republican county commissioners who voted in favor of keeping polling locations at local universities. Jack Fink covers these stories and more in the latest episode of Eye on Politics (original air date: Sept 22, 2024).

Big D Departure

After more than three years, Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia is retiring from the city of Dallas and will start his new job as an Assistant City Manager overseeing public safety for the City of Austin on November 4th.

He's following the man who hired him in Dallas: former City Manager T.C. Broadnax, who's now running Austin. It comes several months after the Chief agreed to stay on through May 2027 as Chief.

In a statement, Garcia said, "...Deciding to step away from this profession has been one of the most challenging decisions of my life. Law enforcement has shaped who I am, providing me with a strong sense of purpose, responsibility, and camaraderie."

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson and interim City Manager Kim Tolbert released a joint statement saying, "We are immensely grateful to Chief Garcia for his dedicated service and unwavering commitment to the safety of our residents.. While we are sorry to see him go, we also know that the big city police chiefs never stick around forever."

Dallas City Council members Paula Blackmon and Adam Bazaldua have expressed concerns that more people will follow Chief Garcia out the door. They said they worry that three proposed charter amendments voters will consider on Election Day, known as the Dallas HERO Initiative, may have led the Chief to leave the city.

The Initiative's organizers submitted more than 169,000 signatures to get them on the ballot. One amendment would require the city to maintain a police force of at least four thousand officers, which is about 900 more than in the city now and increase their starting salaries. Another amendment would have the city survey about 1,400 residents asking if the city manager should get a bonus or be fired. The third amendment would allow residents to sue the city if they felt the city isn't complying with state law or its own charter or ordinances.

Watch Jack's interview with Council Members Blackmon and Bazaldua:

Jack also spoke with Pete Marocco, Executive Director of the Dallas HERO Initiative.

Marocco responded to council members by saying they have it all wrong.

Watch Jack's interview with Pete Marocco, Executive Director of the Dallas HERO Initiative:

A nationwide search will start soon for Garcia's replacement.

It comes at the same time that Dallas is looking for a permanent city manager after Broadnax left earlier this year.

Fair Fight

The State Fair of Texas will be able to keep visitors with concealed carry permits from bringing their guns into Fair Park. This after Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton took the city of Dallas to court. The city leases the land to the Fair.

The Attorney General's Office argued in court that Fair Park was public property, and a firearms ban would violate gun owners' Second Amendment rights. The Fair put the ban into place after a shooting last year injured three people.

Under the new rules, only active or retired police officers would be allowed to carry firearms.

Political Fallout

Now to the political fallout among Tarrant County Republicans over last week's controversial vote by County Commissioners to keep polling locations at local universities.

Among the four votes to give the green light, Republicans Manny Ramirez and Gary Fickes joined the two Democrats on the court, Alisa Simmons and Roy Brooks. Republican County Judge Tim O'Hare was the only "no" vote. After that, the Tarrant County GOP passed a unanimous resolution expressing disapproval of the vote and criticizing Fickes and Ramirez.

Jack spoke with Commissioner Ramirez and Tarrant County GOP Chair Bo French about this issue.

Watch Jack's interview with Tarrant County Commissioner Manny Ramirez:

Watch Jack's interview with Tarrant County GOP Chair Bo French:

Texas Senate Debate

In the U.S. Senate race in Texas, there will be a debate between Republican incumbent Ted Cruz and his Democratic challenger, North Texas Congressman Colin Allred. The two will square off in their first televised debate in Dallas on October 15th. It will be broadcast on the Tegna-owned TV stations across the state.