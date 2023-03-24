Houston Cougars' Marcus Sasser: From Red Oak HS to another Final Four run?

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Marcus Sasser, from Oak Cliff, played high school ball at Red Oak High School.

Two years ago, he and the Houston Cougars made it to the Final Four.

A loss to eventual national champion Baylor, left Sasser with a burning desire to not only get back, but to bring Houston its first national title in college basketball.

His parents, Monique and Marcus Sr., tell CBS News Texas how that has been his driving force.

"I just told him, stay humble and have a good heart and God will lead you all the way," Marcus Sr. said.

"It's almost unreal, I'm thankful as a parent to see my son live out his dreams and to see how God is continuing to bless him," Monique said.

It's his one piece of unfinished business before he embarks on a career in the NBA.

Houston faces Miami Friday night at 6:15 p.m. on CBS.