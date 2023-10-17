These House Republicans voted against Jim Jordan's speaker bid in the first round

House speaker vote goes to 2nd ballot House speaker vote goes to 2nd ballot after Jordan only gets 200 votes 31:48

The Republicans opposing Rep. Jim Jordan's bid for speaker made themselves known on the House floor in the first roll call vote Tuesday to elect a new speaker of the House, and with 20 voting against him, he failed to secure a majority in the first round.

When the vote finished, this was the final tally: Democrat Leader Hakeem Jeffries, of New York, had 212 votes, those of every Democrat, Jordan had 200 GOP votes, six Republicans voted for former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, seven voted for House Majority Leader Steve Scalise and three voted for former Rep. Lee Zeldin, of New York. Rep. Mike Garcia of California, won one vote, as did Rep. Tom Emmer of Minnesota, Rep. Tom Cole of Oklahoma and Rep. Tom Massie of Kentucky.

A spokesperson for Jordan said after the end of the first round that House members should be prepared to vote again Tuesday.

Here are the Republicans who voted against Jordan on the first vote, so far:

Rep. Don Bacon, of Nebraska, was the first to cast a vote for McCarthy. Rep. Ken Buck, of Colorado, voted for Emmer. Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer, of Oregon, voted for McCarthy.

Rep. Anthony D'Esposito, of New York, voted for Zeldin. Rep. Mario Díaz-Balart, of Florida, voted for Scalise. Rep. Jake Ellzey, of Texas, voted for Garcia. Rep. Andrew Garbarino, of New York, was the second to vote for Zeldin. Rep. Carlos Giménez, of Florida, voted for McCarthy. Rep. Tony Gonzales, of Texas, voted for Scalise. Rep. Kay Granger, of Texas, voted for Scalise. Rep. John James, of Michigan, voted for Cole. Rep. Mike Kelly, of Pennsylvania, voted for Scalise. Rep. Jennifer Kiggans, of Virginia, voted for McCarthy. Rep. Nick LaLota, of New York, voted for Zeldin Rep. Doug LaMalfa, of California, voted for McCarthy. Rep. Michael Lawler, of New York, voted for McCarthy. Rep. John Rutherford, of Florida, voted for Scalise. Rep. Michael Simpson, of Idaho, voted for Scalise. Rep. Victoria Spartz, of Indiana, voted for Massie. Rep. Steve Womack, of Arkansas, voted for Scalise.

Rep. Gus Bilirakis, of Florida was absent from the vote.