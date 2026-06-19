House fires reported across North Texas amid Friday morning thunderstorms
Firefighters in multiple North Texas cities battled house fires Friday morning, at least one of which was suspected to be sparked by lightning.
The Frisco Fire Department put out a fire at a large, two-story home on Possum Kingdom Drive. The home sustained extensive damage; video from the scene shows part of the roof had collapsed and second-story windows knocked out. There were no injuries.
A fire official said there was lightning in in the area when the fire began, which they believe was the cause.
In Far North Dallas, Dallas Fire-Rescue initiated a three-alarm response to a fire at a large mansion on Ash Bluff Lane. Video from the scene showed smoke and flames coming from the the roof of a 19,000-square-foot, 91-year-old home.
A DFR spokesperson said they were dispatched to the home just after 9 a.m. The fire was mostly in the attic, but it eventually came through the roof despite firefighters' efforts. About 60-70 firefighters are on the scene. No injuries have been reported.
This is a developing story and will be updated.