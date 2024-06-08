Watch CBS News
Hot, sunny weekend in North Texas

By Brittany Rainey

CBS Texas

NORTH TEXAS — We have a sunny, hot weekend on the way with highs in the mid to upper 90s. It will feel like 100 degrees at times, so remember your heat safety precautions.

It is another ozone action day with an air quality alert in place for the Metroplex and surrounding counties. If you have upper respiratory issues, such as asthma you will want to minimize your time outdoors this afternoon.

The ridge responsible for our sunny and hot weekend, shifts east Sunday allowing a weak front to move into the area Monday. Rain chances will increase late Sunday and continue thru midweek as the front stalls out in the area.

After a brief reprieve from the heat, temperatures are back to the 90s heading into Thursday and Friday.

Brittany Rainey
Brittany fell in love with weather at a young age watching the sea breeze storms develop every afternoon in Tampa, Florida. She knew her career needed to entail weather and decided becoming a broadcast meteorologist was the path for her.

First published on June 8, 2024 / 7:36 AM CDT

