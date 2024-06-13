Hot, muggy weekend ahead for North Texas

NORTH TEXAS — Another day, another high in the 90s…and we're just getting started.

It will be mostly clear Thursday night, and more spots will only drop into the low/mid 70s. The warming trend isn't just for the afternoons, we'll notice it in the mornings too.

Of course, sunshine and humidity will have us in the mid-90s, feeling like the upper 90s.

This pattern will continue into the weekend, but next week North Texas will get a bit more cloud cover and some low rain chances.

We're tracking some tropical moisture moving up from the Gulf of Mexico. It looks like temps will drop a couple of degrees next week, but humidity will remain high. Rain totals appear to be low for North Texas, but we'll have to keep an eye on flooding issues toward the coast.