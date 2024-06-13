Watch CBS News
Hot, muggy weekend ahead for North Texas

By Erin Moran

/ CBS Texas

Sunny skies and high temps continue for North Texas
Sunny skies and high temps continue for North Texas 02:43

NORTH TEXAS — Another day, another high in the 90s…and we're just getting started.

It will be mostly clear Thursday night, and more spots will only drop into the low/mid 70s. The warming trend isn't just for the afternoons, we'll notice it in the mornings too.

Of course, sunshine and humidity will have us in the mid-90s, feeling like the upper 90s.  

This pattern will continue into the weekend, but next week North Texas will get a bit more cloud cover and some low rain chances.

We're tracking some tropical moisture moving up from the Gulf of Mexico. It looks like temps will drop a couple of degrees next week, but humidity will remain high. Rain totals appear to be low for North Texas, but we'll have to keep an eye on flooding issues toward the coast.  

Erin Moran
Erin Moran joined the CBS11 weather team in December 2019. She previously spent three years working as the morning meteorologist for KXXV-TV in Waco, Texas — so she's no stranger to the perks that come with living in the Texas climate, but she is aware of the unique challenges that come with forecasting the weather in the Lone Star State.

First published on June 13, 2024 / 6:49 PM CDT

