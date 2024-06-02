Hot, muggy Sunday in North Texas with spotty storms

NORTH TEXAS — We are starting off dry with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures near 70 degrees. Temperatures today will warm to the upper 80s under partly sunny skies with feels like temperatures in the upper 90s.

Please remember your heat safety precautions, you will need them through the upcoming week.

Spotty storms are possible this afternoon, but most of us will remain dry. Any storm that does develop could become severe with large hail, damaging winds, and localized flooding.

The greater severe threat today is focused in West Texas, where storms are expected to develop this evening and head eastward.

The storms are expected to weaken as they near the I-35 corridor entering a more stable environment. But if they do not weaken, be prepared for large hail, damaging winds, and localized flooding as the storms move through early Monday morning.

Most of the overnight activity will come to an end around mid morning, but spotty storms remain possible throughout the rest of our Monday.

There is the potential they could become severe, with large hail, winds, and flooding once again the main concerns.

Daytime heating may produce a few afternoon storms Tuesday and Wednesday, but overall we are drying out through the middle of the week. Unfortunately, that means our temperatures are heating up and we are back to the mid 90s with feels like temperatures in the triple digits.