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North Texas sees dangerously hot conditions for Saturday

By
Lauren Bostwick
Lauren Bostwick
Meteorologist Lauren Bostwick joined the First Alert Weather Team as the weekend meteorologist in June of 2025. Tune in for her forecast during weekend morning shows starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday and 7 a.m. Sunday morning.
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Lauren Bostwick

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Saturday in North Texas is set up to be another hot, dry, and breezy day. Temperatures will climb to the triple digits today once again.

The southerly wind will gust up to 20 mph and continue to pump in moisture from the Gulf. The extra moisture will make it feel even hotter; the heat index could peak at 107 degrees. A heat advisory is in effect today for the dangerously hot conditions. Be sure to take heat precautions while enjoying the outdoors.

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CBS News Texas

Fire danger will be increased over the next few days. Remember to avoid any activities that may cause a spark or a flame.

Humidity and winds decrease tomorrow, but temperatures increase. This will be the trend moving into the next week.

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CBS News Texas

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