Hood County residents sue city of Granbury over proposed data center

The battle over a massive new data center in Granbury has shifted from City Council chambers to the courtroom. Hood County residents have officially filed a lawsuit against the City of Granbury and its leadership, challenging the handling of a nearly 2,000-acre construction proposal near Highway 377.

Allegations of Secrecy

In the legal filing, residents claim that City Council members "willfully evaded disclosing" critical details of the data center project to the public. The lawsuit alleges that city leadership used a "falsified City Council agenda report" to conceal specific information.

Furthermore, the plaintiffs accuse the council of violating the Texas Open Meetings Act. The suit alleges that members sidestepped state transparency laws by secretly touring a Dallas data center just days before a key vote in Granbury.

City Response

When reached for a statement regarding the allegations and the legal filing, officials with the City of Granbury stated they could not comment on the pending lawsuit.

The proposed site remains a point of contention for local residents as the legal process moves forward.