Homicide investigation underway after body found in Garland condominium

By Doug Myers

/ CBS Texas

GARLAND –  Police are seeking the public's help after an unidentified person was found dead in a Garland condominium early Monday in a suspected homicide.

Officers responded to a call around 1 a.m. reporting the discovery of a body at the condo in the 4500 block of Chaha Road. Upon arrival, they found evidence suggesting foul play.

Homicide detectives, in conjunction with the medical examiner, are investigating the incident and working to confirm the identity of the deceased.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Garland police at (972) 485-4840. Anonymous tips can be provided to Garland Crime Stoppers at (972) 272-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.garlandcrimestoppers.org.

More information will be provided when it becomes available.

