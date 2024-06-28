Watch CBS News
Homicide detectives investigate fatal shooting in south Fort Worth

By CBS Texas Staff

/ CBS Texas

FORT WORTH — Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred Friday afternoon in south Fort Worth.

Police were called to the 4400 block of Chesapeake Bay Drive around 2:25 p.m. Friday.

Upon arrival, officers found a shooting victim in the front yard of a residence. The victim was later pronounced dead.  

Detectives say an unknown suspect drove up to the residence and fired multiple shots at the victim before driving off. 

The identity of the victim has not been released and is pending following the notification of next of kin.

Homicide detectives are still investigating the incident.

CBS Texas Staff
The CBS Texas team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSTexas.com.

