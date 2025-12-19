Holiday rush builds as DFW braces for record travel

Nearly 5 million travelers are expected through DFW Airport as construction, packed roads, and peak flight days set the stage for a hectic holiday stretch.

Some might say it's the calm before the storm.

"Everything went well, checking in, real ID, things of that nature, everything," said Georgiana Remmie, who landed at DFW from North Carolina.

Remmie is in North Texas for a business trip and hopes to make it back home before Christmas.

"Sunday might be a little rough, but we're prepared for it, that's why we're trying to leave on Sunday, no later than that," she said.

Airport prepares for holiday surge

DFW Airport expects to see nearly 5 million travelers pass through between Dec. 18 and Jan. 6, with Dec. 19 and Dec. 28 projected to be the busiest days.

"I like to avoid Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, so we'll be back before then," said Madison Galle.

Just a few weeks ago, before Thanksgiving, traffic was backed up beyond the north entrance, prompting some travelers to ditch their cars and walk to their terminals with luggage in hand.

Construction shifts traffic patterns again

Airport officials say phase one of Terminal A construction wrapped up early, removing detours and adding right‑hand access to reach the terminal. American Airlines expects to operate nearly 900 flights per day during the holiday period.

"Our teams have been focused on it, working really hard up to this point, to get ready for this really busy holiday period," said Jim Moses, a senior vice president with American Airlines.

Texas roads also expected to jam

AAA says 9.4 million Texans are traveling this holiday season, with 93% of them doing so by car.

"Texas has some of the cheapest gas prices in the country, the fifth lowest in the nation this week, so certainly, you know, fuel prices are lower than they were a year ago, and that's good news for those that are going to take a trip over the holidays," said AAA's Daniel Armbruster.

Travelers urged to plan ahead

Officials added that Terminal C will likely be one of the most congested areas because of ongoing construction. They advise travelers to consider alternative transportation options such as DART or Trinity Metro, especially for those coming from Tarrant County.

As always, travel experts say planning - and packing patience - will go a long way.

"Have a little flexibility in there, don't make it too tight or it is a lot more stressful if things don't go right," said Trinity Galle.

For more information, visit https://www.dfwairport.com/holidaytravel/