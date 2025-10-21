Historic burial grounds spark tension in Grand Prairie amid development concerns

There's growing tension in Grand Prairie between the NAACP and a property owner over what's buried in the ground near Mountain Creek Lake.

There are handed-down accounts that former or freed slaves are in unmarked graves on land where there are concerns that a new property owner could try to build on.

It was the sight of bulldozers and storage containers next to a historic black cemetery where Angela Luckey has relatives buried that recently got her attention.

"It's covering up the graves that, as a young girl, I used to come out and visit my ancestors with my great-grandmother," said Luckey. "And so it's not fair to be able to see trash bins, for construction on human remains."

Luckey, who heads the Grand Prairie NAACP chapter, said it is widely known among Black residents of the city that a post-Civil War freedman's town existed near the Antioch Life Park Cemetery.

Next to it, infants or those who couldn't afford a headstone were said to be buried anonymously along and behind the tree line next to the cemetery.

"The history is not arguable," said Thom Aldredge. "That was what was here."

Aldredge previously owned Antioch Life Park Cemetery and said radar scans near the area back up the claims.

"We had some abnormalities that did not show as on our records as a burial in this portion of the cemetery," said Aldredge.

Aldredge met Tuesday with Luckey and the current property owner to discuss how to best move forward without disturbing hallowed ground.

Owner Anthony Jakab said, despite the presence of equipment, there are no imminent plans to develop the 6-acre site in question.

He said he would consider selling the property to the City of Grand Prairie or at least agree to an archeological investigation.

"I'm open to that," Jakab said. "If we knew that people were there, if I didn't find out about this yesterday, we would, you know, we would check before."

Those concerned about the future of the property want an underground scan of the area to provide a map of what might be buried below the surface.

"I think the right thing to do, and the American thing to do, is to scan that property for the human remains," said Luckey.

Until then, Luckey said she will be scanning above ground for any signs of development in an area she holds sacred.

"Most definitely, my eyes will be watching the developers and the new owners," said Luckey. "I have a zero tolerance for any development at a cemetery."