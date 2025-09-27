Hillshire Brands recalls 58 million pounds of corn dogs, sausage-on-a-stick over wood contamination

A massive recall is underway after Haltom City-based Hillshire Brands Company announced that pieces of wood may have become embedded in the batter of its corn dog and sausage-on-a-stick products.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service says at least five people have been injured.

The recalled items — totaling 58 million pounds — were sold online and at grocery stores nationwide between March and September of this year. They were also distributed to school districts and food service companies, though not through the USDA's National School Lunch Program.

Source of contamination identified

Hillshire Brands traced the issue to wooden sticks entering production before battering, causing contamination.

While five injuries were reported, no further cases have been confirmed.

Anyone with concerns should seek medical care.

USDA urges immediate action

The USDA warns that recalled products may still be in home, school, or institutional freezers. Consumers are urged to discard or return them immediately.

"Officials are urging anyone with these products in their refrigerator or freezer to throw them away or return them to the place of purchase," the USDA said Saturday in a news release.

Who to contact

If you have questions or concerns about the recall, here's who to contact:

Consumers : Call Christina Self at 888-747-7611 (Hillshire Brands Customer Care)

: Call Christina Self at 888-747-7611 (Hillshire Brands Customer Care) Food safety questions : Call the USDA Meat & Poultry Hotline at 888-674-6854 or email MPHotline@usda.gov

: Call the USDA Meat & Poultry Hotline at 888-674-6854 or email MPHotline@usda.gov To report a problem: Use the USDA's online complaint system at foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF