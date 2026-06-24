Fort Worth woman among six killed in fiery Hill County head‑on crash that also injured one, DPS says

Authorities have released the identities of four adults and the ages of two young children killed in a fiery head‑on collision over the weekend between Bynum and Malone in Hill County.

The crash happened shortly after 4:30 p.m. Saturday on State Highway 171 near FM 3155, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

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DPS said a Nissan traveling north on SH 171 attempted to pass another vehicle and struck an approaching van head‑on, causing both vehicles to become fully engulfed in flames.

Two people in the Nissan – Sallie Evans Benson, 67, of Fort Worth, and Marvin Evans, 50, of Fort Collins, Colorado – were killed, according to DPS.

Four people in the van – Amanda Fowler, 37; Sarah Johnson, 59; an 8‑year‑old boy; and a 7‑year‑old girl, all of Hillsboro – also died at the scene. A third child – a 10‑year‑old boy – was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life‑threatening, DPS said.

The investigation remains active.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.