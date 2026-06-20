Six killed, including two children, in fiery head‑on crash in Hill County

Six people – including two children – were killed and another child was hospitalized after a fiery head‑on collision Saturday between Bynum and Malone in Hill County, authorities said.

The crash happened shortly after 4:30 p.m. on State Highway 171 near FM 3155, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

DPS said a northbound passenger car attempted to pass another vehicle and struck an approaching van head‑on, causing both vehicles to become fully engulfed in flames.

Two adults and two children in the van died at the scene. A third child was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life‑threatening. Two people in the passenger car were also killed, DPS said.

Authorities have not released the victims' names pending notification of next of kin.

The investigation remains active.

CBS News Texas says it will provide updates as more information becomes available.