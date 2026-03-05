Watch CBS News
Video shows road crew braving chest-deep water in attempt to clear flooded U.S. 80 in Forney

Wednesday's heavy rainfall in North Texas made for a soggy morning for two members of a road crew in North Texas.  

A stretch of U.S. Highway 80 in Forney was flooded overnight, with crews blocking the road during the morning commute. The deep water was apparently caused by a drain just off the highway that had become clogged. 

toc-03052026-us80-flooded-roadway-tim-a-1.jpg

The task of clearing the drain fell to two road workers who responded to the scene. It's unclear which agency they work for, but the men, donning orange safety vests and hard hats, stood in the chest-deep water trying to clear the drain for over an hour. A CBS News Texas camera at the scene captured them hard at work as the sun came up.

Just after 7 a.m., reinforcements arrived in the form of a large excavator. The heavy machinery made quick work of clearing the drain and the water began to recede.

toc-03052026-us80-flooded-roadway-tim-a-07-22-2517-1.jpg

More crews arrived to clear some debris from the scene, and by 8 a.m. the water was nearly gone and a construction crew, which happened to have a road project in the same area, was able to set up their cones and get to work.

