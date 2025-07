Lane closures in place after fatal crash near Trophy Club, TxDOT says

Lane closures in place after fatal crash near Trophy Club, TxDOT says

Westbound lanes of Highway 114 in Trophy Club headed towards Roanoke are closed after a fatal crash.

The crash happened just after 4 a.m. Monday on Highway 114 at Davis Boulevard, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

There is no information about other injuries or vehicles involved in the crash.

TxDOT said to expect closures for several hours.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.