Highland Park jewelry store hit by $500,000 burglary just before winter storm

A Highland Park jewelry store is working to recover after thieves stole nearly half a million dollars in merchandise in a burglary that took less than four minutes, just hours before a winter storm moved into North Texas.

Surveillance video shows three men breaking into YLANG 23 shortly after midnight on Thursday. Police say the suspects used a sledgehammer to smash their way inside, shattering glass cases and taking nearly every piece of jewelry before fleeing the scene.

"When you build something you truly care about, and it's destroyed so quickly, it's devastating," said co-owner Alysa Teichman. "In this case, it was destroyed in three minutes and 11 seconds in such a brazen way."

YLANG 23 has operated in Dallas for more than 40 years and moved to its Highland Park location about a year ago. The family-owned business is known for showcasing contemporary designer jewelry worn and loved by women around the world.

Father-daughter co-owners Charles and Alysa Teichman say the loss goes far beyond merchandise. Their family is Holocaust survivors, shaped by resilience under pressure—much like the diamonds at the center of their business.

"We come from a long line of people who have faced serious hardships," Charles Teichman said. "We know how to pick ourselves up."

Police estimate the total loss—including stolen jewelry, property damage and equipment—exceeds $500,000.

"Between the jewelry, the damage to the store and everything else, it's a staggering amount," Alysa Teichman said.

As investigators continue working to identify the suspects, the Teichmans say they are leaning on community support as they face what they describe as a different kind of storm.

The store plans to reopen in the coming days, and the family hopes customers will return to support the business.

Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to contact the police.