Highland Park church rejects bishop's authority as dispute with United Methodist Church deepens

The battle over one of the largest churches in the Park Cities has taken another turn.

The head of the United Methodist Church's Horizon Texas Conference on Thursday announced that Highland Park United Methodist Church will remain part of the denomination and appointed a new senior pastor.

But leaders of the newly named Highland Park Methodist Church are rejecting the bishop's authority, insisting they will remain in place.

"The bishop's declaration changes nothing for us," the church said in a statement. "This Sunday, we will worship as usual."

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All this comes after more than 90 percent of voting church members voted to leave the church conference.

The vote came after the conference sued the church over bylaw changes and other disagreements.

About a week ago, the church made a video explaining why it supports the church council's recommendation to separate from the United Methodist Church.

"The conference's lawsuit and the action surrounding it have brought us to a place that none of us could've predicted and certainly want to be, but we have a responsibility to respond to the circumstances that we are facing now in the moment, not the ones that we had anticipated or even hoped for," Rev. Paul Rasmussen said.

Around the same time, the bishop posted an informational video about church governance on social media.

"Decisions about denominational affiliation, decisions about the trust in which property is held, decisions about the identity of the church as a UMC - these are not local matters that a local body may quietly adjust. They belong to the whole church," Bishop Ruben Saenz Jr. said.

Now, two separate worship services are planned for this Sunday.

Members who want to remain United Methodist will be worshiping at University Park United Methodist Church.

Meanwhile, Highland Park Methodist Church's existing leadership plans to continue services at its longtime campus.