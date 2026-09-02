Here's what started the Ross Fire in Palo Pinto County

The Ross Fire in Palo Pinto began with a blown tire, the Texas A&M Forest Service confirmed on Wednesday.

The wildfire that sparked on Aug. 24 and has burned at least 90,048 acres in Palo Pinto and Jack counties started on Highway 180 with a blown tire, Adam Turner with the Texas A&M Forest Service said.

Turner said that fire investigators looked for things like pieces of rubber and marks on the asphalt to determine the cause.

The fire has destroyed at least 157 structures, 140 structures are damaged, and 453 structures have been saved. It is currently 38% contained. The National Weather Service said the Ross Fire is now the second-largest wildfire in North Texas.

The fire began near Ross in Palo Pinto County and was initially estimated at 25 acres, according to the Palo Pinto County Emergency Service District. It rapidly expanded to thousands of acres and crews from across the state have joined in fighting the fire.

Why is the wildfire risk high in North Texas?

Dry vegetation, a lack of measurable rainfall and gusty winds are creating elevated wildfire conditions across parts of North Texas.

The National Weather Service is monitoring several wildfires west of Interstate 35, with the Ross Fire among the largest.

After more than a month without measurable rainfall, fine surface fuels have become critically to extremely dry, making vegetation easier to ignite and allowing fires to spread quickly.

Residents are urged to avoid outdoor activities that could produce sparks or flames.