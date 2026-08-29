Fort Worth police supply drive helps firefighters battling Ross Fire in North Texas

Fire trucks and police vehicles lined the outside of the McCart Avenue Walmart in south Fort Worth.

But these officers and firefighters weren't responding to an emergency in the store.

They were helping fellow North Texas first responders several counties away.

"We're all in this together one way or another," said Officer Brad Perez of the Fort Worth Police Department.

The Fort Worth Police Department hosted a supply drive to support firefighters battling the Ross Fire in Palo Pinto, Jack, and surrounding counties.

"We are taking donations for all those firefighters that have been working for the past several days fighting these fires," Perez said.

Ross Fire CBS News Texas

The donations will be delivered to first responders working to keep the community safe.

Perez spent the day collecting donations from people, including Cheryl Green.

"There's not enough food out there and water and all that," Green said. "They need us to help them while they fight fires. We give them some food, some drinks, and some essentials."

Supplies donated for firefighters battling the Ross Fire included sunscreen, baby wipes, towels, on-the-go snacks, bottled water, and Gatorade.

"It brings me a little bit of joy that we could do something," said Rose Perez, who donated cases of drinks. "... These men and women are out there volunteering and working so hard to try and stop the fires that are out there, and I think it's important that we show our support to them."

The Jermyn Volunteer Fire Department in Jack County will deliver the donations to firefighters on the front lines.

"The thing is, especially in our profession, we're so used to seeing the negative day to day, the worst in some people, and to see these types of turnouts, this positive message that is coming from the community, 'Hey, we care. We care about all you guys,'" Brad Perez said.

"Anytime someone needs help, that's what we're here for," said Officer David Barnett of the Fort Worth Police Department. "We signed up to help people, and sometimes we need help as well. We're trying to do something to help the community if they need our assistance right now, and the supplies to continue the job."

People can still donate supplies for firefighters battling the Ross Fire at the Fort Worth Police Department South Division, 3501 W. Risinger Road.