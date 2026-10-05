North Texas teacher placed on leave amid criminal investigation, officials say

A North Texas high school teacher is on administrative leave amid an ongoing criminal investigation, officials confirmed to CBS News Texas.

The Lewisville Independent School District shared with CBS News Texas a message that Hebron High School principal Amy Boughton sent to parents. Boughton said the teacher, identified as Gloria Resendiz, is on leave as the Carrollton Police Department handles its investigation. Boughton said Resendiz is not permitted at any district facility as of the publication date.

Carrollton police said warrants for Resendiz have been issued for indecency with a child by sexual contact and child grooming, and they are actively working to find her.

"We know you may have questions, but we are not privy to any additional information, as this is an ongoing CPD investigation," part of Boughton's message read. "If you or your student has any information you believe may be important, we want to encourage you to reach out to CPD or a trusted adult at school."

Boughton also said Hebron High School counselors are available for students.

Boughton's full message follows:

Hebron Families, I think it is important to keep you informed of situations that impact our campus, even if your student isn't directly impacted. Gloria Resendiz is on leave while a criminal investigation is ongoing with The Carrollton Police Department. Upon receipt of allegations, Ms. Resendiz was placed on administrative leave by the district and has not been permitted at any district facility. We know you may have questions, but we are not privy to any additional information, as this is an ongoing CPD investigation. If you or your student has any information you believe may be important, we want to encourage you to reach out to CPD or a trusted adult at school. Hebron HS Counselors will be available for students and will continue to support our campus and any students or staff in need in the days ahead. Please don't hesitate to reach out to us if you believe your student needs additional support in response to this situation. Thank you for your continued support of our campus.

Carrollton police said additional details are not available as the investigation is active and ongoing.