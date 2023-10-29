Heavy rain chances before winter cold arrives mid-morning

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - DFW has logged more rain in the last six days than received in the previous 6 months.

Some areas have seen deadly flooding. Northern Kaufman County saw two fatalities from high water. Some areas got a foot of rain. Below is all the estimated rainfall since Monday. Everything in pink is 5" or higher.

More rain is on the way. We'll get a wave overnight into Sunday morning and another one overnight into Monday morning. A Flood Watch is in effect until noon Sunday.

We expect most of the rain early on Sunday. Cold air starts to pour in behind the first Arctic front. We'll see winds will gusts over 30 mph as temperatures drop all day long. Get ready for the coldest afternoon since last February.

We'll start Monday with temperatures in the 30s for the first time last March. Wind chills will be in the upper 20s. Rain will be around in the morning for the commute and the start of school. Bundle up buttercup, it's a winter morning.

Rain chances end Monday afternoon. Bundle up the kids for Halloween, temperatures on Tuesday at Sunset (6:48 p.m.) will barely be in the 50s. Winds will be up as well, out of the north at 15 mph. Feels-like temperatures will get down to the upper 30s. Ouch.

Winter won't last this time. We start November with frost and many getting their first freeze of the season. Great fall weather for next weekend as we dry out through the week.