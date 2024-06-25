Watch CBS News
Local News

The heat sticks around with a small rain chance for North Texas

By Jeff Ray

/ CBS Texas

More high temps still ahead for North Texas
More high temps still ahead for North Texas 02:30

NORTH TEXAS — The first Heat Advisory of the season has been extended into Wednesday. Like Tuesday, it includes all of North Texas.

download.png

Tuesday was another day below 100° at DFW, the high hit 97°. The biggest difference was the humidity Tuesday. Dewpoints stayed in the mid-70s Tuesday afternoon making for a higher heat index across the afternoon.

download.png

There are rain chances over the next couple of days. Small chances.

download.png

The GRAF model has consistently shown storms to the north of the metroplex being driven down into North Texas by Wednesday morning. With the heat and humidity, these storms could keep rolling across the morning as they head south toward the metroplex.

download.png
download.png

There might even be another round coming in from the north in the afternoon. If this forecast pans out, it will be a cooler day than forecast. We could also get our biggest rain since early in the month.

download.png

Otherwise, it is all about the heat. Stay aware of the heat danger.  

download.png

Temperatures like this are forecast to continue until the upcoming Fourth of July.

download.png

There is not much in rain chances or breaks from the heat in the 7-day forecast. 

download.png
Jeff Ray
Jeff-Ray-web.jpg

Jeff joined CBS 11 and TXA 21 in December 2010 as a staff Meteorologist. An avid gardener, you can catch his weekly Gardening 101 series on Fridays on CBS 11. Born in Lubbock, Jeff received his bachelor's degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. He also holds a master's degree in science education from the University of Missouri at Kansas City. Jeff's broadcast career spans over 35 years.

First published on June 25, 2024 / 6:18 PM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.