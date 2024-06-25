The heat sticks around with a small rain chance for North Texas

NORTH TEXAS — The first Heat Advisory of the season has been extended into Wednesday. Like Tuesday, it includes all of North Texas.

Tuesday was another day below 100° at DFW, the high hit 97°. The biggest difference was the humidity Tuesday. Dewpoints stayed in the mid-70s Tuesday afternoon making for a higher heat index across the afternoon.

There are rain chances over the next couple of days. Small chances.

The GRAF model has consistently shown storms to the north of the metroplex being driven down into North Texas by Wednesday morning. With the heat and humidity, these storms could keep rolling across the morning as they head south toward the metroplex.

There might even be another round coming in from the north in the afternoon. If this forecast pans out, it will be a cooler day than forecast. We could also get our biggest rain since early in the month.

Otherwise, it is all about the heat. Stay aware of the heat danger.

Temperatures like this are forecast to continue until the upcoming Fourth of July.

There is not much in rain chances or breaks from the heat in the 7-day forecast.