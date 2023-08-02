Heat may be to blame for DART delays through downtown Dallas

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) — Heat may be to blame for the DART rail service delays through downtown Dallas Tuesday.

The transit agency began posting alerts on social media around 7:30 p.m., telling passengers on all four rail lines–blue, red, green, and orange–to expect delays due to an incident near West End Station.

Green Line and Orange Line passengers should expect delays due to an incident near West End Station. A train shuttle is in place between Victory and Pearl/Arts District stations. Our apologies for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience. — DARTAlerts (@DARTAlerts) August 2, 2023

Red Line and Blue Line passengers should expect delays due to an incident near West End Station. A bus shuttle is in place between EBJ/Union and West End stations. A train shuttle is also in place between West End and Pearl/Arts District stations. — DARTAlerts (@DARTAlerts) August 2, 2023

"We have a damaged catenary issue," DART spokesman Gordon Shattles said. "We have shuttle buses moving riders around the damage. We're letting customers know through DART Riders Alerts, social media, and platform messaging."

He said hot weather may be a factor in the shutdown as temperatures this high can cause the catenary to expand and sag.

There was no immediate indication on how long it would take to repair the damage and get service restored, but Shattles said they'll know more as operations get underway.