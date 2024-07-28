Heat, humidity and dust ahead for North Texas

NORTH TEXAS — Monday evening, the National Weather Service issued a Heat Advisory through 8 p.m. Monday night for Dallas, Tarrant, Collin, and Denton and our counties north and west.

Mid-to-upper level high pressure will align and expand over the southwest and the central and southern plains this week, prolonging the heat and bringing in above-average temperatures for many.

By the weekend, this high pressure will again retreat westward, allowing in more northerly flow on the eastern periphery and bringing with it some cooler air, a weak front, and perhaps some minimal rain chances.

It will be a bit dustier this week. More Saharan Desert dust will travel several thousand miles across the Atlantic and arrive in Texas this week.

Saharan dust has helped inhibit tropical development in the Atlantic over the past several weeks, but there are more gaps in the dust and shear, allowing for new tropical waves to potentially start up in the coming weeks. The first wave we're watching is east of the Lesser Antilles. Latest model group trends continue to take this wave right over Providenciales, Cuba, and eventually near Florida by the weekend.